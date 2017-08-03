× Mecum Auctions is back at the Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — The world’s largest collector-car company returns to the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg on Thursday.

Mecum Auctions is back for its fourth year in Harrisburg. It will feature a variety of different cars across the auction block including American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, Hot Rods and much more.

The auction is from August 3-5th. The doors open at 8 a.m. and the vehicle auctions starts at 10 a.m. Road Art is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Bidder registration is available online in advance for $100. It is $200 after the auction starts, and includes admission for two to each auction day.

General admission tickets are available in advance for $20/person per day. It is $30 at the door. Children 12 and younger are free.

