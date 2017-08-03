× National Christmas Center in Lancaster County announces plans to close

PARADISE, Lancaster County — The National Christmas Center, a landmark on Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County, has announced it will permanently close.

According to posts on its website and Facebook page, the 19-year old business, located at 3427 Lincoln Highway East, will cease operations after this season. Its final day of business is January 8, 2017, the post said.

“We have had 19 wonderful years as a business sharing our incredible collection of Christmas throughout the years,” the announcement read. “Our passion for this most wonderful holiday is stronger than ever and we are deeply saddened that we will not be able to share it with the world going forward.

“We appreciate all of our many loyal and loving customers and friends and cannot thank you all enough for the many years of support and love you have shown us over the years.”

The National Christmas Center’s exhibits portray how Christmas is celebrated around the world, images of Santa, model train displays, and other Christmas-related memorabilia.

The announcement dismayed many of the National Christmas Center’s thousands of followers.

“This breaks my heart,” wrote one Facebook fan. “It’s part of our tradition to visit every year.”