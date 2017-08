Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man in connection with a break-in at Rita's Italian Ice in Intercourse.

Police say the man, identified in the video and pictures, broke into the business, located on 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, around 5:30 a.m. on July 22.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster, TPR Nathan Aukamp at 717-299-7650. Reference incident number: PA2017-823910