Police seek suspect accused of robbing Family Dollar Store in Steelton

STEELTON — Police are seeking information on a suspect accused of robbing the Family Dollar Store on the 800 block of South Front Street Wednesday night.

According to Steelton police, the suspect, described as a black male in his 20’s, displayed a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash from the register before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Steelton Police Det. Troy Elhajj at (717) 939-9841 ext. 5018 or telhajj@steeltonpa.com. All calls are confidential.