Police seek suspect in Philadelphia homicide that might have fled to Lancaster area

LANCASTER — Philadelphia police are seeking help in locating a homicide suspect they believe fled to the Lancaster area, according to Lancaster police.

Hakim Mustafa, 34, is wanted in connection to the stabbing death of a 57-year-old Philadelphia woman in early July. Philadelphia police detectives say they believe he fled to the Lancaster area. He may have sustained injuries to his hands during the incident, according to police.

In addition to working with Lancaster police, detectives are seeking help from the public in locating Mustafa. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Division Fugitive Squad at (212) 686-3068, visit the Philly’s Most Wanted website, call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913 or text LANCS plus an anonymous message to 847411.