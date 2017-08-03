× Poll: How do you think cutting legal immigration would impact American industries?

President Donald Trump on Wednesday got behind a bill to drastically cut legal immigration and replace current employment based visas with a point system.

The plan mimics systems used by Australia and Canada, which Trump has often praised, in awarding points to potential immigrants based on broad categories. The 140,000 visas available annually under this system would be distributed to the highest point-getters first.

However, many officials in the construction industry say it is already difficult to find help.

However, Trump says the system would protect American workers by cutting back on unskilled laborers coming to the U.S.

According to the office of Senator Tom Cotton, one of the lawmakers behind the proposal, the goal is to reduce legal immigration by 50 percent.

Our question is, how would cutting legal immigration impact American industries?