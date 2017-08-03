× Shippensburg man facing charges after running around naked while under the influence of drugs, alcohol

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police have filed a criminal complaint against a Shippensburg man after he was running around naked while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Christopher Cummings, 21, is facing misdemeanor indecent exposure, open lewdness, and summary public drunkenness.

On August 2 at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers observed a naked male running in the 100 block of W. Orange St. in Shippensburg.

Cummings stated to police that he had taken mushrooms and been drinking alcohol.

According to police, his behavior fluctuated from calm to almost asleep to wild and hyper.

Cummings was taken into custody and transported to Carlisle Regional Medical Center for treatment.