State Police inspect 37 Boyo Transportation school buses in Harrisburg; 25 do not pass

HARRISBURG — A State Police inspection of 37 school buses at Boyo Transportation on the 500 block of South 23rd Street Wednesday produced 70 violations that resulted in failing grades for 25 buses, according to Trooper Brent Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police.

The violations were mechanical in nature and included holes in the exhaust systems, a leaking gas tank, a leaking oil tank, tire sidewall damage, a non-functional stop sign mechanical arm, faded light lens covers, holes in seats and lights not operating correctly, Miller said in a press release.

The troopers who inspected the buses receive specialized training to conduct the inspections, according to State Police. School buses are not allowed to transport students without a State Police school bus inspection sticker.

In a follow-up email, Miller said he was not aware of which school districts the buses served. FOX 43 is attempting to track down that information.