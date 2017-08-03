× Steelton-Highspire athletics treasurer arrested on suspicion of stealing $57,420 from athletics account

STEELTON, Dauphin County — The athletics department treasurer for the Steelton-Highspire School District allegedly stole $57,420 from the athletics department budget over a five- to six-year period, Swatara Township police say.

Carol Hollern, 56, of the 800 block of North 2nd Street, was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft by deception, according to court documents.

Hollern allegedly wrote several checks to herself over the last five or six years, according to a police arrest affidavit. The funds were not used for the benefit of the school’s athletics programs, and were unaccounted for by Hollern. School district officials discovered discrepancies in financial accounts Hollern managed in the athletics department, and had the accounts reviewed by an independent accounting firm.

Police contacted Hollern on July 27, and she agreed to come to the Swatara Township Police Department to be interviewed. When asked if she knew why police had contacted her, Hollern allegedly told police that she thought it was in regard to several checks that she had been confronted about by Steel-High school administrators.

Police say over the course of the interview, Hollern would not admit to stealing the money, but made several references to the fact that she had been undergoing difficulties over the last few years, did not know how she would tell her family and was unable to repay the restitution.

Based on her comments, police decided they had probable cause and arrested Hollern, the affidavit states.

Hollern was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Kenneth A. Lenker and released on her own recognizance. A preliminary hearing is set for August 21.