Very warm and humid, with strong to severe storms possible Friday

STORMS LEAD TO MORE COMFORTABLE WEEKEND

Very warm and muggy conditions, along with a slow approaching cold front, leads to a few showers and thunderstorms this evening. The convection should die down as the sun sets. Main concern is for short-lived flooding due to heavy rain, especially, in areas that were already hit hard yesterday with torrential rain from storms. Temperatures fall from the 80s to the 70s. It continues sticky and very warm

Friday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible

during the afternoon and become more widespread in the evening and overnight period, as a front finally crosses the area.

There is a concern for severe weather tomorrow too. The Storm Prediction Center placed areas in yellow in a SLIGHT risk for severe storms. The areas in darker green are in a MARGINAL risk. Main threats are damaging winds in excess of 60mph, small hail and flooding due to torrential downpours. Areas which have already experienced flooding are prone to experience flooding again so be sure to have a plan. Showers exit early Saturday leaving the rest of the day mainly dry, except for a rogue shower, which may pop up due to the colder air aloft and a still very warm August sun. The humidity is knocked down leaving more comfortable conditions for the weekend. Readings are not as warm in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Skies are brighter Sunday with high pressure in control. It is cool in the morning near 60 degrees, and afternoon temperatures climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s, still below the seasonable average of 85 degrees. Our next system arrives overnight into Monday bringing a round of showers.

NEXT WEEK

The week begins wet, as the next wave tracks across the state, bringing a good chance for showers and maybe a rumble too. It is much cooler in the upper 70s. The shower threat ends early Tuesday morning. It is drier under partly sunny skies with temperatures rebounding to the lower 80s. High pressure brings a more sunny day Wednesday, warmer too, with highs a few degrees warmer and closer to the middle 80s. Not much of a break from the wet weather as showers and thunderstorms return for Thursday.

