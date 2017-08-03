Very warm and stuffy Thursday with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible

MUGGY WITH T-STORM CHANCES: Our next system approaches through the end of the week, and it brings shower and thunderstorm chances. Thursday is another warm and stuffy start, with readings in the 60s. There’s patchy areas of fog and haze. Once the fog and haze breaks, sun helps to warm the region. Isolated showers and thunderstorms pop up once again. Some could be slow-moving, and produce additional heavy downpours. A stronger storm with gusty winds is not out of the question either. Thunderstorm activity in general won’t be as widespread as yesterday. Highs are in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. The overnight period is warm and stuffy. Overnight lows fall into the middle 60s to lower 70s. Friday still brings the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms as the next cold front finally crosses during evening hours and overnight periods. Ahead of it, some showers and thunderstorms could pop up. There’s the chance for strong to severe storms, with damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours that produce localized areas of flooding being the main threats. Readings are in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: An isolated shower could linger before daybreak Saturday depending on how quickly the next system exits the region. Otherwise, Saturday is fairly quiet with lowering humidity levels. Temperatures are in the middle 80s with clouds and sunshine mixed. Winds are also on the breezy side. Sunday brings plenty of sunshine, low humidity levels, and cooler temperatures. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Monday is partly sunny, and the next system could bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Readings are near 80 degrees. The humidity is back too. A few showers or storms could linger through the night, and perhaps into very early Tuesday, but the second half of the day should be dry. Readings are in the middle 80s. Wednesday looks dry for now, but a shower chance could sneak in for the region.

