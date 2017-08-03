× Woman accused of leading York police on car chase with children in vehicle

YORK — A 23-year-old York woman is facing several charges after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with an accident involving a residence, according to York police.

Three passengers — including two children — were in the car at the time of the chase, police say.

Markeeva Ayonna Miller, of the 700 block of King Avenue, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, endangering the welfare of children, accident involving damage attended vehicle/property, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, four counts of failing to stop at a stop sign, driving at unsafe speeds, two counts of failing to stop at a red light, and driving with expired registration, according to a criminal complaint filed by police.

The incident happened on July 27.

Police say they first observed Miller’s red 2016 Saturn Vue driving on the 500 block of Princess Street. Police ran the vehicle’s registration and discovered the registration was expired, so officers attempted to pull the vehicle over. Miller immediately accelerated and sped away, according to police.

The SUV led police on a chase that lasted approximately 10 blocks, according to the criminal complaint. During that time, police observed Miller running through several stop signs and two red lights, operating at a high rate of speed. Due to the danger to the public, police ended the pursuit. While officers were still in the area, they received the report of an accident at West College and South Belvidere Avenues.

When officers responded, they found Miller’s vehicle had crashed into a residence on the 200 block of South Belvidere. The home was occupied at the time, police say. In the vehicle, officers found a passenger, a child of the passenger, and a child of Miller’s. Miller fled north on Belvidere Avenue and was not apprehended, police say.