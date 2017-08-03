× Woman posing as caseworker allegedly attempts to abduct child in Northumberland County

MILTON, Northumberland County — A woman posing as a county children and youth caseworker attempted to take custody of a resident’s young child Wednesday night, according to the Milton Police Department.

The suspect approached a residence on the 300 block of Mahoning Street in Milton, claiming to be there to take custody of the child, according to a police report. She refused to identify herself and would not provide agency identification when asked by the resident.

When the resident challenged her, the suspect attempted to push past the resident, who blocked the doorway and pushed the suspect back onto the front porch. When the resident attempted to take the woman’s photo with a cell phone, police said, the woman knocked the phone from her hand and fled.

The suspect is described as a white female, age 35-45, standing 5-6 and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has blonde shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a red v-neck t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police contacted Northumberland County Children and Youth Services, who confirmed that caseworkers always have identification when contacting residents.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Milton police.