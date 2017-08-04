× 16-year-old under investigation after blaming stranger for shooting of his dog in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident in which a 16-year-old blamed a shooting of his dog on a stranger before admitting it was he whom had pulled the trigger.

On August 3 at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Coral Street for a report of shots fired.

The 16-year-old caller told dispatchers that an unknown person shot his dog while the dog was in the backyard.

However, upon arrival, the juvenile admitted to police that he had retrieved the handgun from the bedroom of an adult in the house, and had been handling it when he pulled the trigger and fired the gun.

The bullet struck and injured the dog.

Police were able to contact parents to respond to the home and deal with the injured dog.

Police are conducting a follow up investigation into the negligent discharge of the shots fired.