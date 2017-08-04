60 vendors gearing up for First Friday in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. - The last ten years have proven fruitful for Marty Hulse, owner of BUiLDiNG CHARACTER in Downtown Lancaster. From what started as an old, renovated single warehouse now spans 10,000 square feet of more than 60 local businesses that regularly make up his building every day.

There's not much you can't find in the place from unique lamps to yarn, outdoor and indoor accessories, kitchenware, clothing and just about everything in between. The facility even connects to the back end of the Heritage Press Museum, where children and adults can learn and press some of their own documents for free, in a process that spans the last 600 years.

Each First Friday, you can find music, coffee and other goods at BUiLDiNG CHARACTER, where they stay open late, till 9PM.

For more information, visit https://www.buildingcharacter.biz