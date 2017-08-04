August is a fun filled month in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– August is a big month in Hershey!

Beginning with Hersheypark, from now until August 17, if you purchase a ticket for one day, you get the second day free! As a bonus offer attached to the purchase, the two tickets do not have to be used on back-to-back days!

Also, when you buy one full priced Hersheypark ticket, you can get a free meal ticket to be used at any point during the day at participating locations.

Make sure to stay tuned to the Hersheypark Facebook page for a big announcement coming on August 8th!

The Spa at the Hotel Hershey has some late summer offers going on right now as well.

The Sweet Summer Sampler features a full body invigorating exfoliation, a hydrating body wrap incorporating a rich body butter, and a massaging application of body butter combined with pure essential oils for $185 on Monday-Thursday through August 31.

There is also a Vacation For a Day Package that features a 50-minute traditional massage, a chocolate spa prescription facial or gentlemen’s facial, lunch in the Oasis or at Poolside, a complimentary pool complex day pass (weather permitting) for $260 on Monday-Thursday through August 31.

Finally, there is a Starfruit & Persimmon Fruit Fusion Facial offered for $140 on Monday-Thursday and $150 Friday-Sunday through September 30.

If you’re looking for live entertainment, Hersheypark Stadium and the Giant Center are ready to rock in August.

Nickelback takes the stage at Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, August 5.

Chris Stapleton will rock the Giant Center on Thursday, August 10.

If you’d enjoy some classic rock, Guns N’ Roses will be at Hersheypark Stadium on Sunday, August 13, followed by the Show of the Summer on Saturday, August 19.

It all wraps up with Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows at Hersheypark Stadium on Monday, August 28.