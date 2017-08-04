Carlisle Truck Nationals return to Cumberland County

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — The Carlisle Truck Nationals return to the fairgrounds Friday for a full weekend of trucks, food and family fun.

Truck weekend features a variety of trucks including modern-day rigs, monster trucks, vans and much more. This year, the Carlisle Truck Nationals will be recognizing 100 years of Ford and Dodge trucks as part of its invitational displays.

The weekend event offers a number of feature displays including a classic fire apparatus and a fan built replica of the Optimus Prime truck from the movie Transformers. Guests can also enjoy a variety of family-fun activities.

Truck weekend begins Friday and runs through Sunday. The doors open at 7 a.m. Tickets cost $12 Friday-Saturday, $7 on Sunday. Kids 12 and under are free. For more information, click here.