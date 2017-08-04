× Christiana man convicted in 2016 shooting death of roommate

LANCASTER — A Lancaster County jury convicted a Christiana man of killing 22-year-old Julius Dale in a shooting last year, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Lucas Newnam, 32, was found guilty of first-degree murder after the jury spent four hours over two days deliberating. Newnam was accused of fatally shooting Dale with a shotgun on May 27, 2016, in a confrontation at a home on Creek Road.

Assistant District Attorney Travis Anderson prosecuted the case.

Anderson presented evidence that Dale, while armed, did not draw his firearm and made no threatening moves toward Newnam, who lived with him at the home.

After the shooting, Newnam fled to the woods surrounding the home and hid. He was arrested the next day.

Anderson called several witnesses to testify, including acquaintances of Newnam and Dale, some of whom were at the home at the time of the shooting.

Newnam also testified, reportedly arguing that he was in fear for his life when he shot Dale.

Newnam faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, the DA’s office said.

“The jury paid careful attention throughout the trial, and they reached the correct verdict based on the evidence,” Anderson said in a news release announcing the conviction. “I hope this brings a measure of peace and closure to the Dale family.”