× East Hempfield man accused of sending inappropriate pictures, messages to minor

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 46-year-old East Hempfield Township man is facing unlawful contact with a minor and other charges related to an incident where he allegedly sent pictures of his genitals to a victim under the age of 18 via Facebook Messenger, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Donald Louis Hagen, of the 2300 block of Columbia Avenue, also allegedly sent explicit requests for sex acts to the victim, according to police.

The incident happened around July 5. Police received a report that a man was sending inappropriate messages to a minor via social media. An investigation led to the arrest of Hagen, who was arrested without incident Friday on the 3100 block of Hempland Road and transported to the Lancaster City Police Station for processing. He is charged with obscene and other sexual materials and performances, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

He has not yet been arraigned, and bail information is not available, police say.