× Harrisburg City Councilman Jeffrey Baltimore to resign from position in mid-August

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A member of the Harrisburg City Council announced that he will resign from his position on August 11.

In a letter, Councilman Jeffrey A. Baltimore said that the decision comes after personal reflection and deliberation with his family, according to the city government’s release.

Baltimore, who filled the vacant seat in May 2014 due to the passing of Councilwoman Eugenia Smith, noted in the letter that serving the citizens of Harrisburg has been a “humbling experience.”

“Councilman Baltimore was a great asset to Harrisburg City Council,” said Council President Williams. He is very passionate about public service, community development and an outstanding role model to the youth of our city. On behalf of City Council, we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The current Chair of the Community & Economic Development Committee was sworn in for a full four-year term on January 2016.

Applications to fill the vacancy will be accepted starting August 14. The candidate will serve until January 2018 — the seat will appear on the November ballot as a two-year term, the release states.