Harrisburg police seek help in identifying man killed Thursday in motorcycle crash

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg police are seeking help from the public in identifying a victim killed in a motorcycle crash in the city Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at 1 p.m. at 19th and Paxton Streets, police say. The initial call was a report of a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the motorcycle had crashed, and its driver was lying on the road with severe injuries. EMS personnel arrived and transported the man to Hershey Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the scene said the motorcycle was traveling east on Paxton Street when it struck the passenger side of a vehicle.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident or the identity of the driver is asked to call police at (717) 255-7311 or (717) 255-3044.