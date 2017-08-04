Last weekend to catch ‘Hairspray!’ at Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. - Broadway classic Hairspray! enters its last weekend at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC), with shows on Thursday and Friday and two shows on Saturday.

Since 1953, EPAC has brought Broadway-caliber performances to Central PA with both local and national talent.

EPAC has more shows on the way, including the classic dramatic play Doubt, as well as Sweeney Todd just in time for Halloween and Wizard of Oz as we approach Christmas.

For more information, visit https://www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com