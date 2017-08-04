Manheim Township police seek help in identifying retail theft suspect

LANCASTER — Manheim Township police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in a retail theft that occurred at the Walmart on the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike on Thursday.

Police say the woman pictured above attempted to steal about $260 worth of merchandise from Walmart Thursday, and is suspected of taking about $700 worth of items from the same store in late July.

She fled the scene Thursday in a late-model green Toyota 4Runner, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401 or the Tip Line at (717) 569-2816.