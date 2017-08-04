× Police continue investigation into late July hit-and-run in Lebanon County; seek information to identify suspect

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are continuing to investigate a hit-and-run that occurred in late July.

The hit-and-run incident occurred ¼ mile east of the intersection of Lawn Road and Colebrook Road (Route 341) in the area of the 4-way stop intersection on Saturday, July 22 around 10:55 a.m.

Police responded to the incident, which was reported as a vehicle accident involving bicyclists.

Upon arrival, police discovered that the striking vehicle had fled the scene traveling west on Colebrook road.

Witnesses at the scene of the incident stated a light colored SUV (possibly silver, gold or tan) intentionally swerved into a group of four bicyclists riding in single file.

The driver struck one of the cyclists, which caused severe leg, hip, and pelvic injuries.

Another rider crashed as a result of the accident and also suffered injuries.

There is no driver description of the fleeing vehicle, and that vehicle would likely be on the right side and in the front fender and/or passenger door area.

If you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.