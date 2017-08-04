Police seek suspect in series of tool thefts from Lower Paxton Township Lowe’s store

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Police are investigating a series of retail thefts from a Lowe’s store in Lower Paxton Township and are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

According to Lower Paxton police, the white male subject in the above photo entered the store, located on 4000 Union Deposit Road, on July 21 and July 26. He allegedly filled his cart with tools and departed without paying for the merchandise. He allegedly loaded the stolen items into a tan sedan and fled the area. The registration plate on the vehicle was removed by the suspect before he entered the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township police at (717) 657-5656.