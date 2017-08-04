× Police seek vehicle in hit-and-run incident that damaged ambulance in Manchester, York County

MANCHESTER, York County — Northeastern Regional Police are seeking the driver of a small blue SUV that allegedly struck an ambulance and continued driving Thursday evening.

Police say the vehicle was traveling south on S. Main Street at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday when it struck the right side of the ambulance with its right side rearview mirror, damaging the ambulance’s side door, which a crew member was opening at the time of the accident.

The vehicle, possibly a blue Jeep Liberty with a specialty license plate, continued south toward N. George Street.

Anyone with information about the accident or who can identify the vehicle being sought is asked to call Northeastern Regional Police at (717) 266-6195 ext. 121.