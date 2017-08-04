Police seize 37 marijuana plants from wooded area in Allegheny County

WEST MIFFLIN, Allegheny County — State and West Mifflin police, along with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Narcotic Enforcement Team seized 37 marijuana plants from a wooded area off Camp Hollow Road Thursday.

The plants were taken from two grow plots located by Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Brian Kaufman and Trooper James Pecori from Aviation Unit 5. They were able to direct officers on the ground through an area of dense foliage to the plants, which were located and removed.

West Mifflin police and the Narcotic Enforcement Team are investigating the source of the cultivation.