Reading man suspected of dealing crack cocaine arrested in Adamstown

ADAMSTOWN, Lancaster County — A recent traffic stop in Adamstown led to an arrest on drug charges for a Reading man, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Kenny Cruz, 35, is charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine after being stopped on North Reading Road (Route 272) on July 25, according to a news release announcing the arrest.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force stopped Cruz’s BMW sedan after an investigation of Cruz uncovered suspected drug trafficking. Detectives seized an ounce of crack cocaine from Cruz and 19 bags (about 2 grams) of crack cocaine in the BMW. The drugs had an estimated street value of $3,000, the DA’s office says.

Cruz also had $620 in cash.

Ephrata police assisted with the traffic stop, the DA’s office says.

Cruz was arraigned and bail was set at $10,000, which he posted Sunday.