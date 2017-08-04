Severe storms possible late Friday with hot and humid conditions

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE FRIDAY: The day begins warm and stuffy again for Central PA, with patchy areas of haze and fog once more. Temperatures begin in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Friday still brings the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms as the next cold front finally crosses during evening hours and overnight periods. Ahead of it, a couple thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon, but a better chance is late in the day and during the evening hours as the front passes. There’s the chance for strong to severe storms, with damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours that produce localized areas of flooding as the main threats. Readings are in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees, making for a hot and humid day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms gradually fade after midnight, and skies are dry by daybreak. Readings fall into the lower to middle 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is fairly quiet and partly sunny with much lower humidity levels. Temperatures are near 80 degrees, making for a cool, but pleasant August day. Winds are also on the breezy side. Sunday brings plenty of sunshine, low humidity levels, and slightly milder temperatures. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Monday is mainly cloudy, and the next system brings the chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Readings are near in the upper 70s. The humidity is back too. A few showers or storms could linger through the night, and perhaps into very early Tuesday, but the second half of the day should be dry. Readings are in the lower 80s. Wednesday looks dry for now with sun, but a shower chance could sneak in for the region. Thursday is shows a more promising chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs remain in the 80s through the middle of the week.

Have a great weekend!