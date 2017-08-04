× U.S. Marshals arrest 2 fugitives wanted on sexual assault charges in York

YORK — Two fugitives suspected in separate sexual assault cases were arrested by United States Marshals in York Friday morning, the U.S. Marshals Office announced.

Stephen Brown, 28, and Kevin Rodriguez-Zapata, 33, are the suspects that were taken into custody.

Brown is charged with rape and other sex-related offenses for an incident that occurred in May of 2014 in York. He was located and arrested by U.S. Marshals on the 700 block of South Queen Street Friday morning and turned over to local authorities, the announcement said. The charges against Brown were filed Thursday.

Rodriguez-Zapata was charged with corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age on Tuesday. He allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor in March. He was located and arrested by U.S. Marshals on the 300 block of South Salem Church Street and turned over to local authorities.

U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane said, “The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of close cooperation with state and local police officers, especially when investigating offenders wanted for sexual offenses,” U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane said in a news release announcing the arrests. “It is my sincere hope that the community finds some measure of comfort knowing the alleged offenders will face justice.”

The USMS Fugitive Task Force worked jointly in these investigations with members of the York City Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Office, York County District Attorney Office, Spring Garden Township Police Department, Northern York County Regional Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole.