Weekend is cooler and more comfortable

COMFORTABLE AND COOLER WEEKEND

Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, hail and torrential downpours possible. Areas hit hard already from heavy rain, need to watch for flooding. Storms are expected to be slow moving which will result in localized flooding. While a low chance, a tornado is possible too. After storms end later tonight, it is quiet into the morning. Lows drop to the 60s, and the humidity drops too. The rest of Saturday is quite comfortable. In fact, we see a break from the humidity for the entire weekend. A nice breeze out the northwest sets up helping to pull in drier air. Winds are expected to be around 10 to 15mph with occasional higher gusts. High temperatures are only expected to climb through the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Saturday. Sunday is brighter with more sunshine. Expect high temperatures to warm a bit more with the additional sunshine into the lower 80s. Things change quirky heading back to work as our next system races in quickly.

NEXT WEEK

The week begins wet, as the next wave tracks across the state, bringing a good chance for rain. With the clouds and showers, many areas won’t get out of the 70s. The shower threat ends early Tuesday morning. Expect a drier day under partly sunny skies. Temperatures rebound to the lower 80s. Some discrepancy on the threat for showers and thunderstorms. Right now I am keeping Wednesday dry with partly cloudy skies. Readings are near seasonable averages in the lower and middle 80s. There is more continuity for showers and thunderstorms threatening Thursday. High temperatures remain close to near 80 degrees. No real summer heat for the week or even heading into the weekend.



