Woman helped by passer-by after vehicle got stuck in water on Arsenal Boulevard in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A woman was helped by a passer-by after her vehicle got stuck in water this afternoon on Arsenal Boulevard in Harrisburg.

The driver’s husband says she was following a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation truck when the car’s transmission gave out.

Watch Felix Rodrigues Lima’s initial Facebook Live report: https://www.facebook.com/FelixFOX43/videos/vb.902737599833803/1395152790592279/?type=3&theater

The woman got out through the back-seat, driver-side window with the help of a bystander. The husband says his wife is doing OK.

Water has since receded and Arsenal Boulevard, at the intersection with 17th Street and Pine Drive, could be re-open soon.

This incident comes just two days after flooding prompted a swift-water rescue in the same area.