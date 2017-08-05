Allison Hill Community Festival brings out hundreds for free fun in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLISON HILL, HARRISBURG, Pa. -- An annual community festival in Allison Hill brought hundreds out for an afternoon of free fun in Harrisburg.

There were games, a bounce house, prayer tents, free music and food.

It's the fifth Allison Hill Community Festival hosted by The Hill Church pf Harrisburg.

Pastor Ricardo Volcy says the festival is about uniting the Allison Hill neighborhood and highlighting the good within the community.

"It's not about the fun, different activities; it's about the community. What's here is a beautiful and amazing community, well diverse. Well, sure, it has its problems - what community doesn't? but here, today, is always a reminder of how amazing we are," said Pastor Volcy.

The church's goal for next year's festival is to make it even bigger and bring more people from the neighborhood.