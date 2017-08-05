× Bikers ride to benefit Veterans Service Canine Program in Lancaster County

MARIETTA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of riders cook over Lancaster County Saturday morning for the 2nd Annual ‘Ride at Your Own Leisure Benefit’ for the Veteran Service Canine Benefit Ride in Marietta.

Riders met at the Marietta American Legion on Gay Street, and traveled to the American Legions in Shiloh and Red Lion, before heading back to Marietta.

The non-profit program provides service dogs and training to honorable combat Pennsylvania Veterans.

“These veterans didn’t ask for the fog of war they come home with, but by allowing us to provide these service dogs to veterans, they can actually live a normal life,” said Dave Laughmen, President of Veterans Service K9’s.

The dogs can assist vets both physical and emotional aspects in their lives, including those suffering from PTSD.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Veterans Service Canines Program.