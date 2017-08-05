× Bikers ride to benefit Veterans Service Canine Program

MARIETTA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Over 100 people turned out Saturday morning for the 2nd annual Veteran Service Canine Benefit Ride in Marietta Borough.

The ride at your own leisure benefit cost only $10. Riders met at the Marietta American Legion on Gay Street, and traveled to the American Legions in Shiloh and Red Lion, before heading back to Marietta.

All proceeds are going directly to the Veterans Service Canines Program.

The non-profit program provides dogs and training free, to honorable combat Pennsylvania Veterans. The dogs can assist vets both physical and emotional aspects in their lives, including those suffering from PTSD.