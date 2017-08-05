× Coroner called to scene of single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Rapho Township, Lancaster County Saturday morning.

According to 911 dispatch, emergency crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash with entrapment just after 9:00 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, an unidentified male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We do have witnesses that the driver slumped over, so we are investigating the possibility of maybe a medical issue,” said Joseph Stauffer, Manheim Borough Police Chief.

Traffic on Route 72 was shut down from Pinch Road to East Mount Hope Road and has since been re-opened.

This is a developing story.