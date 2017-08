× Coroner called to scene of single vehicle crash in Rapho Township

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — The coroner has been called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Rapho Township, Lancaster County.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash with entrapment just after 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to 911 dispatch.

Traffic on Route 72 is shut down from Pinch Road to East Mount Hope Road.

This is a developing story.