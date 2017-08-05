Elderly man suffers smoke inhalation following house fire in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLERSVILLE, Lancaster County, Pa.-- An elderly man was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at his home in Lancaster County Saturday evening..

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 1900-block of Blue Ridge Drive in Millersville.

Police on the scene told FOX43 the injured man was the only person home at the time.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

There's no word on a damage estimate and the cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.