MILLERSVILLE, Lancaster County, Pa.– An elderly man is being treated for smoke inhalation, a fire broke out at his home.

It happened on the 1900-block of Blue Ridge Drive in Millersville around 7:30 p.m.

Police at the scene tell FOX43 the man was the only person home at the time.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

There’s no word on a damage estimate and the cause is still under investigation.