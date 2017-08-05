Increasing clouds Sunday before very rainy Monday

STAYING NICE, MORE LATE CLOUDS: Highs Sunday once again stay very cool in the upper-70s and low-80s. Skies start mostly sunny before clouds come on the increase by the late afternoon. We remain dry with a light westerly wind around 5MPH. Get outside and enjoy!

COULD-BE WASHOUT MONDAY: Showers start early during the mid-to-late morning commute on Monday and remain throughout the day. While we may not see a constant downpour across the area, off-and-on heavy rain will be possible throughout the early evening. Highs stay in the mid-to-upper 70s with a very light easterly wind.

CLEARING OUT MIDWEEK: We stay mostly dry Tuesday under partly cloudy skies. Light and variable winds with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s lead to beautiful days on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rain should stay away until Thursday, though I can’t rule out the very low chance of a sprinkle or two. Better chances of showers and a few thunderstorms start Thursday and last into the weekend with highs staying right around 80-degrees.

Have a good one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long