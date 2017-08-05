× Most residents in Hyndman, Bedford County can return home after train derailment

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf today thanked the residents of Hyndman Borough and those responders that helped them stay safe, as most were informed today they could return to their homes following Wednesday’s train derailment and fire.

“I want to thank the residents of Hyndman Borough for their patience as CSX worked to resolve this incident with assistance from many first responders and officials from various agencies,” said Governor Wolf. “My administration will work closely with CSX and federal and local officials to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents in the days ahead. We owe our gratitude to all those that worked diligently and swiftly to ensure no one was injured by the accident.”

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, on behalf of all state agencies, provided the following update regarding the train derailment in Bedford County, which displaced hundreds of residents since the incident occurred on Wednesday morning:

The majority of residents will be allowed to return to their homes today. Those who will not be able to return are advised to contact CSX representatives at the Outreach Center listed below for additional instructions. Residents are reminded to travel safely, obey posted speed limits and follow the guidance and directions of local emergency responders as they return home.

CSX representatives continue to be onsite in the designated evacuation hotels and are available to answer questions and provide assistance.

CSX will be establishing an Outreach Center at the HOPE for Hyndman Charter School at 130 School Drive which will be open during the following hours:

Saturday, August 5: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 6: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Monday, August 7: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

CSX continues to answer questions through the toll-free incident response line: 1-800-331-4031. Those efforts will continue until all residents have been returned to their homes.

CSX has created a webpage, response.csx.com, where the public can find information about the community outreach centers, a helpful FAQ document, the latest status of the recovery and additional helpful resources.