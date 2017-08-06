× Adams County Prison kitchen briefly evacuated Saturday afternoon

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — Adams County Prison Officials are investigating what caused a hazardous material, that forced the evacuation the kitchen on Saturday afternoon.

Prison staff was told about a possible hazardous material in the prisons kitchen around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. A total of seven people were evacuated from the area and had to be decontaminated.

EMS and fire units were dispatched and checked out those who were effected.

No injuries were reported.

Decontamination of the prison kitchen is ongoing and is expected to be complete by this evening.

The cause is still under investigation.