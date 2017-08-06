Animals up for adoption at PAW-tastic PAW-ty in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Dozens of cuddly kittens and puppies were looking for loving homes at the Hampden Terminal in Cumberland County.

Animal rescue groups from across Central Pennsylvania were encouraging people to adopt the cute baby animals at the first PAW-tastic PAW-ty

Organizations came out to educate the public on the importance of spaying and neutering free-roaming cats. There was even a kissing booth, where you could snuggle with a cute puppy or kitten.

Connie Elias, an event organizer, said it's better to adopt. Don't shop.

She said, "You have literally rescued a cat, a dog, a kitten, from what could be a very unhappy future and now you have the power to turn that around and give the kitty a great, long, loving home."

A portion of the proceeds made at the Red Sky Café went toward the animal rescues.

This was the first PAW-tastic PAW-ty, and event organizers said they're excited to put another one together next year.

Participating Groups:

Animal House Rescue http://www.animalhouserescuepa.org/

Castaway Critters http://www.castawaycritters.org/

The Humane Society of the Harrisburg Area http://www.humanesocietyhbg.org/

Loving Care Cat Rescue http://alovingcarecatrescue.org/

The Nobody's Cats Foundation http://www.nobodyscats.org/

Spay Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) http://www.snapofpa.org/



Hosted by Red Sky Cafe and Ever Grain Brewing Company

http://redskycafecamphill.com/

http://evergrainbrewing.com/

