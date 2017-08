× East Pennsboro library to resume normal operations Tuesday

EAST PENNSBORO, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — East Pennsboro library, that closed its doors suddenly due to building issues, will re-open on August 8th according to its website.

The library closed its doors on Saturday and cancelled weekend events due to water damage it sustained in a storm on Friday, August 4.

They say a remediation company has been contracted to clean up, and that no equipment or collection items were damaged.