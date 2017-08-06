× Eastern York County Forestry Crew honors warden of 42 years

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Members of the Eastern York County Forestry Crew honored their warden, Jack Bower Sunday in Lower Windsor Township.

Bower, who has been serving the Eastern York County Forestry Crew for nearly 42 years, will be retiring at the end of 2017.

That’s why members from the York County Fire Police Association decided to surprise him with a significant honor.

They presented him with a plaque letting him know just how much he is truly appreciated.

“He’s been in it so long he knows the ins and outs, and he’s been a very good instructor to all the new younger generations,” said Joe Hammers, vice president of the York County Fire Police Association.

People from around the community attended today’s event.