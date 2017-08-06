Equality Fest celebrates diversity in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Hundreds of people flooded Penn Park in York to celebrate diversity at the Equality Fest.

Every year for the last four years, the community comes out to advocate for the LGBTQ community and other minorities.

It bring people together, no matter their religion, sex or race.

Carla Christopher, the president of Equality Fest, said, "If we all work together, we aren't minorities anymore. We are actually a really gorgeous, strong majority that makes up a truly diverse county."

Terri Rentzel, with Rise Up York, said, "We have to have these events, and we have to have conversations just to make people understand that we're all just people, just like they are."

The Equality Fest welcomes anyone and everyone from across the county with food, music and group activities. The event started in support of marriage equality and grew even further after it was passed in 2014.

Christopher said, "It's not just LGBT people that are fighting for their rights. It's a whole lot of individuals who want to know they're safe and celebrated in their community."

Christopher said sometimes York County gets a bad rap for being too traditional.

"All you have to do is look around here today and you can see that York County is a wild, rocking, progressive place that is home to every group and every type of person under the sun," she said.

People who attended said it's a good way to get the community to come together and support one another.

Rentzel said, "You start messing with the rights of some, the rights of all are in jeopardy."

Christopher said, "So that means equal rights, equal opportunity, equal celebration for everyone."

Event organizers hope to continue this annual tradition next year.