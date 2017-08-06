Fire at Lancaster County motel was mechanical in nature

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa.-- Dozens of firefighters were called to battle flames at a motel in Lancaster County on Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Continental Inn in East Lampeter Township on the 2200-block of Lincoln Highway East around 4:20 p.m. The motel is located near the entrance of Dutch Wonderland.

Fire officials were able to extinguish the flames quickly and say it was a mechanical fire that started in the area of the indoor pool.

Officials were concerned about chlorine fumes, so extra help was called in.

"The companies involved, I would say upwards of ten probably. It was dispatched as a building fire at a hotel, that brings out a lot of resources and then we requested what we call our working fire dispatch, this brings some extra resources in case we need that," said Chief Scott Hershey of Lafayette Fire Company.

Authorities say no one was injured and the fire remains under investigation.