Police in York County search for hit-and-run driver who struck bicyclist

WINTERSTOWN, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Winterstown, York County. Now, police are looking for the driver.

According to police, the bicyclist was struck just before 9:00 p.m. in the 11000 block of Winterstown Road and taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

The striking vehicle is believed to be a 2008-2010 Toyota Highlander, best described as white, but identified by the manufacturer as the color “Blizzard Pearl”. The vehicle is likely to have side mirror damage, right side fog lamp damage, and possibly fender or bumper damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southern Regional Police Department at (717) 235-3944.