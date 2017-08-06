Showers for most of Monday

OFF AND ON RAIN MONDAY: Rain chances start in the early portions of the morning commute and last throughout the day. We’ll see a couple of waves of rain and a few rumbles of thunder throughout the morning before light rain takes over most of the area for most of the afternoon and into the early evening.

Highs only reach the the mid-70s across most of the area.

A MARGINAL severe risk is in effect for severe weather is in effect for far southeastern Adams and southern York and Lancaster counties.

CLEARING OUT MIDWEEK: Once the rain chances end in the very early portions of Tuesday, humidity values drop back into the comfortable range for another cooler and nice day. Highs reach the mid-to-upper 70s with a light northerly wind under partly cloudy skies with a similar setup for Wednesday, though maybe a degree or two warmer.

RAIN CHANCES COME BACK LATE WEEK: Rain chances come back Thursday with highs in the low-80s. We may hear a few rumbles of thunder last into the early portions of Friday, with more afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances for Saturday and Sunday. Highs stay in the low-80s throughout the weekend.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long