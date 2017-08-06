× York County Police search for hit-and-run driver

WINTERSTOWN BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Winterstown Borough, and police are looking for the driver.

According to police, the bicyclist was struck just before 9:00 p.m. in the 11000 block of Winterstown Road, Winterstown Borough, and taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

The striking vehicle is believed to be a 2008-2010 Toyota Highlander, best described as white, but identified by teh manufacturer as “Blizzard Pearl”. The vehicle is likely to have side mirror damage, right side fog lamp damage, and possibly fender or bumber damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern Regional Police Department at 717-235-3944.